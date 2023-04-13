Dream Your Way Through Spring With The Cloud Skin Beauty Aesthetic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Calling all daydreamers and cottagecore aficionados: cloud skin is trending this spring. Glowing, radiant skin has long been a staple aesthetic in the beauty community (think: the glass skin trend), and cloud skin is the latest iteration of this beauty wave. It's distinguished by the soft, delicately blurry texture that bridges the gap between radiant and matte complexions, with the goal being an ethereal, lit-from-within look that's downright angelic.

In order to achieve this strategically semi-matte finish, there are a few key factors to keep in mind. First, we want to make sure your skin is well-hydrated and prepped, as this will provide a solid, smooth base for your foundation. When applying your makeup, the focus should be on thin, seamlessly blended layers that will create the soft-focus, hazy look that's reminiscent of a Renaissance painting. Finally, it's important to top off your look with setting powder, as this will create the right balance of glow and matte that mimics fluffy clouds floating through the spring sky as the sun sets.

If you want to hop on this dreamy beauty trend, we've got you covered. We've rounded up all the products and steps you need to achieve this delicately luminous and hazy look, so you'll be able get that cherubic, soft-focus finish that blurs and glows in all the right places.