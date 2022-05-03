These 15 Cheap Beauty Products Have Over 10,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We love shopping for drugstore beauty products because they're so accessible and affordable. More often than not, you won't have to pay over $15 to snag a brand new lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, concealer or even foundation. Despite what some tend to believe, "expensive" or "high-end" doesn't necessarily mean better, especially when it comes to makeup. In fact, you can score some cheap beauty products that work just as well, and in some cases even better, than products that cost at least $20 more. Best part is, you can find them all on Amazon.
Thanks to Amazon reviews, you can better decide which products are actually worth trying. Even if you aren't spending $35 on a lipstick, you still want to put your money towards something that's actually going to work. We searched all over Amazon's beauty section to find products that are worth $15 or less. To our surprise, we found some gems that are so beloved by shoppers, they have over 10,000 five-star reviews.
From mascara to eyeliner, lipgloss to concealer and everything in between, we found some must-try beauty products from Amazon that are both cheap and come highly recommended by reviewers. Check those out below.
Maybelline New York Sky High Washable Mascara
This mascara from Maybelline has over 58,000 five-star reviews, and numerous shoppers say they're comparable to pricier mascara from Hourglass, Thrive Causemetics, Benefit and Lancome, among others. This mascara was formulated to give you "sky high" lashes from every angle. It's also super affordable at just $8.
NYX Professional Makeup Mechanical Eyeliner Pencil
NYX's eyeliner pencils have over 52,000 five-star reviews. Amazon shoppers say they go on smooth, apply easily on the waterline and last all day. There are a ton of colors to choose from and most of them are around $5.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Eraser is a go-to for numerous Amazon shoppers. It's a multi-use concealer that erases the look of dark circles, corrects the appearance of redness and brightens the look of dull skin. According to the brand, it also provides coverage for up to 12 hours. It has over 94,000 five-star reviews and as one shopper wrote, "This product stands up to all the reviews! I have dark rings around my eyes, so much so, people ask if I am tired all the time. This matches great, and applies very smooth and silky. The product didn't feel like it was becoming caked on my face with additional layers. I recommend for anyone to add this concealer to your makeup collection."
L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Original Mascara & Infallible Eyeliner Set
This mascara and eyeliner set from L'Oreal Paris has over 50,000 five-star reviews. According to one Amazon shoppers, these work so well at making your lashes pop, people ask if their lashes are real. A top-rated mascara and eyeliner for just $12? Such a good deal!
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara
This $9 mascara with 54,000 perfect reviews is described by so many shoppers as the "best mascara" they've ever owned. Many compare this to Too Faced's Better Than Sex and say it's even better for a fraction of the price.
Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
These affordable liquid lipsticks from Maybelline have over 44,000 five-star reviews, and hundreds of shoppers used the word "favorite" to describe these. There are tons of colors to choose from, were made to last all day and some reviewers say they're surprisingly moisturizing for a liquid lipstick.
Daubigny Perfect Foundation Brush
This makeup brush with over 14,900 five-star reviews was designed to give you a flawless look. According to reviewers, this lives up to that promise. As one reviewer wrote, "This is such a great brush. It blends exactly as it should, cleans up well and is very sturdy. Does not leave bristles or streaks, and comes with a travel case. Absolutely LOVE this brush!"
Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer
You'll look like you just got back from vacay with this shopper-loved bronzer from Physicians Formula. It was made to deliver a "warm island glow," and it's made from a blend of nutrient-rich ingredients to soften, condition and moisturize the skin. It has over 23,700 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers love how beautiful it looks.
As one recent reviewer wrote, "Best bronzer on the market and I have tried a lot! This bronzer beats even high end products I've tried. The best part is that it is so deeply pigmented that you only need to use a small amount so it's going to last a long time. This will always be a staple in my makeup routine!"
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss
Want glossy lips but hate the stickiness of your average lip gloss? Consider adding NYX's fan fave Butter Glosses to your cart. These comes in over 20 colors and were formulated to be smooth and creamy, but never sticky. These glosses have over 51,900 five-star reviews and shoppers love how moisturizing these are.
BestLand Hair Finishing Stick
This best-selling hair finishing stick with over 13,000 five-star reviews is perfect for mornings when you're in a rush and you don't have a ton of time to spend doing your hair. Just put your hair up and use this to smooth it down for a clean polished look.
L'Oreal Paris Makeup Brow Stylist Definer Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil
In the market for an affordable brow pencil that can fill and define? Look no further than this pencil from L'Oreal Paris. It has over 25,000 five-star reviews, and many say they work even better than high-end brands.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Boosting Eyelash Serum Makeup
Need a boost? This eyelash serum from Maybelline is made with arginine and pro-vitamin B5 to nourish, condition and make lashes seem thicker and fuller in as little as four weeks. It has over 64,600 perfect reviews and Amazon shoppers can't t over how well tis works. In fact, one wrote, "This stuff works amazingly! I started to see results about a month/month and a half later, and I don't use it every single day. I would definitely recommend this. My short tiny lashes on the inner corners of my eyes are long and nice now! Amazing quality and price compared to other ones."
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eyeliner Pencil
NYX's best-selling jumbo eyeliner pencils have over 27,000 five-star reviews. They're highly versatile, come in a wide range of colors and are super easy to apply. You can create an entire eye makeup look using these alone. At just $5, they're also really affordable.
Maybelline New York SuperStay Ink Crayon Matte Longwear Lipstick
This lip ink crayon was made to glide right on and last up to eight hours. It has over 14,000 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say they really do stay on all day long. There are over 30 shades to choose from, and it's less than $10.
e.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
E.l.f.'s super popular Powerless Putty Primer has over 17,000 five-star reviews. It's made with squalane for hydration and has a velvety true that glides right onto the skin. According to one shopper, "This is definitely a ‘buy again!' Goes on incredibly clean and leaves your skin supple and smooth. After applying normal makeup, it feels just incredible and looks fabulous!"
