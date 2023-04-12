Bella Hadid Supports Ariana Grande Against Body-Shaming Comments in Message to Critics

Watch : Bella Hadid Shares Update Amid Lyme Disease Journey

Bella Hadid is spreading a message of kindness.

After Ariana Grande shared a video on social media speaking out about fans' "concerns" about her body, the supermodel reposted the clip to her own Instagram page with a message to followers.

You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically," Bella wrote in the April 12 post. "Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don't, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes."

The 26-year-old—who has been open about her struggles with Lyme Disease—added her take on the best way to support those you care about.

"Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind," she continued. "There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft, especially when you don't know someone or what they've been through."