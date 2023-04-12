Bella Hadid Supports Ariana Grande Against Body-Shaming Comments in Message to Critics

Bella Hadid is spreading a message of kindness.
After Ariana Grande shared a video on social media speaking out about fans' "concerns" about her body, the supermodel reposted the clip to her own Instagram page with a message to followers.
You never know what someone is dealing with mentally or physically," Bella wrote in the April 12 post. "Disease or depression. Grief or heartache. You just don't, and you will never know until you walk in a day in their shoes."
The 26-year-old—who has been open about her struggles with Lyme Disease—added her take on the best way to support those you care about.
"Instead of unsolicited advice or opinions, judgement or aggression, just try to offer a helping hand and be kind," she continued. "There is always a reason for the way people look/feel, so try to be soft, especially when you don't know someone or what they've been through."
Bella also urged readers to remember a very important fact about social media. "Instagram is not real and we need to look deeper and consciously remind ourselves that each of us are just human beings trying our best," she noted. "So next time someone wants to write a nasty article to make fun, or a mean comment to get some likes, just remember that."
Bella concluded her message by giving people an alternative to trolling, along with thanking the Grammy winner for being so vulnerable.
"If someone wants to talk badly about another person, remove yourself from the conversation," she added. "It's so much cooler to be kind. Love you guys. And love you Ari. This is so important, I am very proud of you. It will help so many people. Thank you."
Bella's Instagram post comes a day after Ariana posted a TikTok sharing that she wanted to talk about "what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."
"I know personally for me, the body that you've been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body," she said in her April 11 video. "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my 'healthy.' But that in fact wasn't my 'healthy.'"
The 29-year-old has previously been candid about dealing with depression and PTSD following the 2017 Manchester bombing attack at her concert, as well as after the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in 2018.
As Ariana put it: "You never know what someone is going through."
"So even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place," she concluded her message, "that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with, and you never know, so be gentle with each other and with yourselves."