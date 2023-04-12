Another Game of Thrones Prequel Series Officially Coming to HBO: Get the Details

Watch : House of the Dragon: EVERYTHING You Need to Know!

More winter is coming.

Just one day after House of the Dragon confirmed production on season two had started, HBO announced plans for another Game of Thrones prequel series called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

Taking place a century before the events of Game of Thrones—and roughly 100 years after House of the Dragon—the series is based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg fantasy novels, which follows courageous knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire Egg.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory," the network teased in its April 12 announcement, "great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels are the basis for HBO's Game of Thrones, will write and executive produce the series. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis, who also helm Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, are on board as executive producers.