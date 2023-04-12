Another Game of Thrones Prequel Series Officially Coming to HBO: Get the Details

More winter is coming.
Just one day after House of the Dragon confirmed production on season two had started, HBO announced plans for another Game of Thrones prequel series called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.
Taking place a century before the events of Game of Thrones—and roughly 100 years after House of the Dragon—the series is based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg fantasy novels, which follows courageous knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire Egg.
"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory," the network teased in its April 12 announcement, "great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."
Martin, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels are the basis for HBO's Game of Thrones, will write and executive produce the series. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis, who also helm Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, are on board as executive producers.
In December, Martin revealed that multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs and adaptations were in the works at HBO—but the process was proving to be tedious.
"Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development," Martin noted. "None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf."
In addition to the now-confirmed A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a Jon Snow spinoff—with Kit Harington reprising his Game of Thrones role—has been in development since last year.
Tentatively titled Snow, that series has still not been officially announced.
"Since the news has broken about the Jon Snow development and I am being deluged with requests for comment," Martin wrote on his blog in June. "So… Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development."
While we prepare for a return to Westeros in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and the first season of House of the Dragon are available to stream on Max.