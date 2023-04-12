John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Trailer Showcases Winston Scott's Rise to Power

Does this look civilized to you?
Before Keanu Reeves kicked off the John Wick film franchise, Winston Scott was the architect behind The Continental—the hotel chain where assassins could cohabitate in peace. Now in The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Colin Woodell is taking over the role from Ian McShane.
Fresh off the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 in March, Peacock released the trailer for the three-part prequel series on April 12, showing how said world came to be.
Set to Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" in 1970s New York City, the dialogue-free trailer introduces an arsenal of new characters and younger versions of fan-favorites, complete with plenty of bloodshed, gunfire and hand-to-hand combat.
According to the show's synopsis, "Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel's mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne."
In addition to Woodell, the series also stars Mishel Prada, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Nhung Kate, Jessica Allain, Ayomide Adegun, Jeremy Bobb, Peter Greene and Katie McGrath. Mel Gibson is also set to appear.
The Continental is the fifth entry in the expanding action franchise, following the debut of John Wick in 2014 and its subsequent sequels: 2017's Chapter 2, 2019's Chapter 3 – Parabellum and, most recently, Chapter 4. And next year, it's getting even bigger with the spinoff Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, Reeves, McShane, Anjelica Huston and the late Lance Reddick, premiering June 2024.
Check in and check out The Continental: From the World of John Wick, streaming this September on Peacock.