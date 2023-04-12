John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Trailer Showcases Winston Scott's Rise to Power

Watch : Keanu Reeves Details John Wick Training & Laurence Fishburne Reunion

Does this look civilized to you?

Before Keanu Reeves kicked off the John Wick film franchise, Winston Scott was the architect behind The Continental—the hotel chain where assassins could cohabitate in peace. Now in The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Colin Woodell is taking over the role from Ian McShane.

Fresh off the premiere of John Wick: Chapter 4 in March, Peacock released the trailer for the three-part prequel series on April 12, showing how said world came to be.

Set to Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" in 1970s New York City, the dialogue-free trailer introduces an arsenal of new characters and younger versions of fan-favorites, complete with plenty of bloodshed, gunfire and hand-to-hand combat.