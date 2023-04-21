Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Satchel Bag for Just $89

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're someone who thrives on that feeling of being prepared, a reliable handbag is an absolute must. Ideally, your bag will be just as fashionable as it is functional. And, of course, if that purchase is actually affordable, you really found the perfect bag. If you're looking for a bag that has smart storage and style, there's a 24-hour flash sale on one of Kate Spade's best-selling styles, the Darcy Small Satchel. Usually, you can score this one for $360, but it's $89.
This bag is a great size for a day full of different errands, with more than enough room for my water bottle, phone, small tablet, and other daily essentials. You can carry it by the handle, wear the long strap on your shoulder, or rock it as a crossbody. The Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel is made from refined grain leather, which looks great all the time, especially since it's so easy to clean.
If this sounds like the bag you've been searching for, hurry up and get your shop on. This deal won't be here tomorrow.
Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel Reviews
A shopper said, "I bought this purse and very happy about it! It's the perfect size and holds everything I need in it. Even bought a matching wallet for it afterwards!"
Someone shared, "Just the right size! I love that this can be a crossbody also. I opted for a small wallet this left lots of room in the bag for other things. The bright pink is a beautiful color and I have had lots of compliments on this bag."
Another raved, "Great features! I bought this one month ago, is pretty cute, compact, spacious and I'm so happy with it."
A Kate Spade customer said, "Perfectly sized purse for business, or fun! Will not buy a purse without zippers for safety reasons, and this absolutely meets all of my expectations!"
"Love, love, love this bag! This is the perfect size for everyday use. It's easy to open and find what you need and this color goes with everything," a reviewer wrote.
