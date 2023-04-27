How to Watch the 2023 Met Gala

Met Monday is nearly here and we've got you covered on how to see all the show-stopping looks during the biggest night in fashion.
The Met Gala will take place Monday May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrating the work and life of the late designer, who passed away in 2019. According to Vogue, the accompanying exhibition will "showcase over 150 original looks from the late designer—exploring Lagerfeld's creative output from the 1950s until his final collections in 2019."
As for the dress code? As Vogue put it: "In honor of Karl." A-listers can pull their inspiration from a multitude of fashion houses that the icon designed for—including Chanel, Patou, Balmain, Chloé and Fendi.
Viewers can watch the red carpet action go down on Vogue's livestream at 6 p.m. EST, which will also be broadcasted across their digital platforms along with Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Hosted by the magazine's global editor at large Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens, and La La Anthony, fans can catch their favorite stars interviewing before they head inside for dinner.
As for who is chairing the event alongside Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour?
Back in January, Vogue announced that Emmy winner Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, singer Dua Lipa and tennis star Roger Federer will serve as the glamorous night's official hosts of the event.
Of course, who makes the coveted guest list is up to Anna, but in years' past the night has seen everyone from Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union ascending the iconic steps.
Last year's Met was one to remember as the dress code called for attendees to wear their best "gilded glamor" look. Blake Lively paid homage to New York City and the Statue of Liberty, while Lizzo walked the red carpet in gold and black Thom Browne.
And the occasion also marked the first time all the women of the Kardashian-Jenner clan were in attendance. In fact, Khloe Kardashian—who stunned in gold Moschino—and Kourtney Kardashian made their Met debuts at the event. The occasion, in which Kourtney matched with Travis Barker in custom Thom Browne, was one of the couple's last major appearances before officially tying the knot.
And if the previous years' carpet was any indication for what viewers can expect—we are definitely in for a treat. Scroll down to take a stroll down Met memory lane.