How to Watch the 2023 Met Gala

Watch : Met Gala 2023 Co-Chairs Announced: Dua Lipa & More!

Met Monday is nearly here and we've got you covered on how to see all the show-stopping looks during the biggest night in fashion.

The Met Gala will take place Monday May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The 2023 theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," celebrating the work and life of the late designer, who passed away in 2019. According to Vogue, the accompanying exhibition will "showcase over 150 original looks from the late designer—exploring Lagerfeld's creative output from the 1950s until his final collections in 2019."

As for the dress code? As Vogue put it: "In honor of Karl." A-listers can pull their inspiration from a multitude of fashion houses that the icon designed for—including Chanel, Patou, Balmain, Chloé and Fendi.

Viewers can watch the red carpet action go down on Vogue's livestream at 6 p.m. EST, which will also be broadcasted across their digital platforms along with Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Hosted by the magazine's global editor at large Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens, and La La Anthony, fans can catch their favorite stars interviewing before they head inside for dinner.