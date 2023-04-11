Halle Berry Claps Back at Commenter Criticizing Her Nude Photo

Halle Berry had the purr-fect response to an online hater.
The Catwoman actress recently shared a photo of herself in her birthday suit, as she stood on a balcony, overlooking a scenic view and sipping on a glass of wine. The 56-year-old cheekily captioned her April 8 post on Instagram and Twitter, "I do what i wanna do."
And while Halle received praise in the comments section—with Saweetie calling her "the blueprint" and Meagan Good replying, "Big Leo energy"—not everyone gushed over her naked photo.
"Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids," one critic said in a since-deleted quote tweet. "Aging with dignity is no longer a thing."
The Oscar winner, whose tweet has also been removed, responded with a witty clap back, "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?"
It's clear Halle isn't letting the haters get to her either, as she shared a positive message to her Twitter followers a few days later.
"This week is going to be filled with blessings," she wrote on April 10. "Let's speak it now."
Plus, this isn't the first time Halle has discussed just how empowering it is to embrace aging.
"We're all going to get older," she said in a January 2022 interview with AARP. "Our skin is going to shrivel up and we're going to look different. I see things changing with my face and body, but I've never put all my eggs in that basket. I've always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you're walking around in."
She continued, "I refuse to become someone who just tries to hold on to a youthful face and not embrace what's most important about being beautiful—how you live your life, how you give back to others, how you connect to people, how you strengthen your mind, body, and soul and nourish yourself, how you give in a meaningful way of yourself."
In short, the Perfect Stranger star believes beauty comes from the inside out. As she put it, "The most beautiful people have something radiating inside."
