The Personal Reason Why Taraji P. Henson Is So Open About Her Mental Health

Watch : Taraji P. Henson Assures Mental Illness Is "Nothing To Be Ashamed Of"

Taraji P. Henson may have shared a few stunning photos from her stay in Bali, but make no mistake, that was a trip for her—not the 'gram.

"I wasn't there for fancy posts," the Empire star explained to E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "I shared some of it because I know a lot of my fans were concerned about me. And a lot of people could identify with where I was, they felt the same way."

The longtime mental health advocate wanted people to know she was once again "smiling deep" because she had shared in a December interview that she hadn't felt truly happy in a long time. Soon after, she embarked on her trip to recover what she felt had gone missing from her life.

"I had really hit a wall," Henson told E!, "but I decided to do something about it. I decided to fight for myself and to dig deep within, and work on myself. And that's when I went away to Bali for a whole month and I literally ate, prayed and loved. I met an incredible community of people that I still keep in touch with, and I found my joy and my happiness."