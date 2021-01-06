Watch Taraji P. Henson Tear Up as She Recalls Telling Her Son That His Father Was Murdered

Watch : Taraji P. Henson's "Hidden Figures" Interview: E! News Rewind

Taraji P. Henson is opening about the murder of her son's father.

During the Wednesday, Jan. 6 episode of the actress' new Facebook Watch series Peace of Mind With Taraji, the Golden Globe winner candidly spoke about the moment she decided to go to the therapy with her now 26-year-old son Marcell Johnson.

"My son's father was suddenly taken, murdered, when he was nine, and I didn't know how to tell him that. I couldn't tell him he was murdered, so I told him he died in an accident," she explained to her co-hosts, meditation teacher Tracie Jade Jenkins and therapist Sierra Hilsman. "Later on in life he found out and he came back to me and was like, 'Why didn't you tell me my daddy was murdered?' And so then we had to get therapy."

The 50-year-old Hidden Figures star then posed the question to Sierra as to what is the best way to have sensitive conversations with young children.