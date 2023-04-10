Kate Middleton Makes Bold Beauty Statement During Easter Service

Watch : Celebrating Kate Middleton's BOLDER & BRIGHTER Style

Kate Middleton nailed her Easter Sunday look.

To celebrate the holiday on April 9, the Princess of Wales wowed in an electrifying royal blue coat dress that she paired with an equally eye-catching manicure, as she painted her nails a bright cherry red. If anything, Kate's surprising style move marked the first time she's worn the crimson shade since marrying Prince William in 2011.

The 41-year-old—who typically sports neutral nail polish or none at all—completed her outfit with a matching blue clutch, fascinator hat, sapphire earrings and nude pumps. And she wasn't the only royal in blue either, as she twinned with her husband and their three kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, at the St. George's Chapel Easter service.

While there aren't any official rules about how British royal family members can paint their nails, it's believed they follow a general guideline.

"There's no actual protocol about dark nail polish," Omid Scobie, royal correspondent and Finding Freedom author told Harper's Bazaar in 2018. "It's simply about being appropriate."