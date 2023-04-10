We’re Dropping Hints Like Here’s What We Wish We'd Gotten in Our Easter Baskets

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Easter baskets are a fine and lovely tradition, for people of all ages! Unless you're the one tasked with cleaning up all of the stray faux grass, or you get white chocolate when you'd really much prefer dark, in which case they're more of a nuisance than anything else.

Another way they could be improved? If we were buying them for ourselves. Because, as nice as the mini lip balms and trick-or-treat-sized, egg-shaped candies are, as we age out of our elementary school years, our Easter basket prezzies should age with us, no?

That's not to say we're ungrateful. In fact, it's just the opposite! Perhaps now, more than ever, we appreciate our holiday treats from friends and loved ones. Therefore, it just makes sense to offer up some suggestions for next time.

We're not saying we were expecting these things, but here are the 11 faves we wish were in our Easter baskets this year.