We’re Dropping Hints Like Here’s What We Wish We'd Gotten in Our Easter Baskets

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Easter baskets are a fine and lovely tradition, for people of all ages! Unless you're the one tasked with cleaning up all of the stray faux grass, or you get white chocolate when you'd really much prefer dark, in which case they're more of a nuisance than anything else.
Another way they could be improved? If we were buying them for ourselves. Because, as nice as the mini lip balms and trick-or-treat-sized, egg-shaped candies are, as we age out of our elementary school years, our Easter basket prezzies should age with us, no?
That's not to say we're ungrateful. In fact, it's just the opposite! Perhaps now, more than ever, we appreciate our holiday treats from friends and loved ones. Therefore, it just makes sense to offer up some suggestions for next time.
We're not saying we were expecting these things, but here are the 11 faves we wish were in our Easter baskets this year.
Jill & Ally Good Vibes - Crystal Candle Votive Trio
Each of these candles represents Love, Optimism, and Luck, and includes real crystals that can be used once the wax is finished burning. Wouldn't that be an adorable surprise gift for the spring?
Sacheu Beauty Silky Sleep Set - Rose Pink
A better night's sleep is always in style. So, if we don't already have this silken eye mask and hair-smoothing scrunchie set by next year's basket, we'd certainly be happy to find it there.
Bearaby Hugget
This portable, super-comfy, eco-conscious "Hugget" from Bearaby is a stress ball from the makers of my favorite weighted blanket. I mean, it's ripe for Easter basket inclusion. Everyone should have one!
moon and jai Rose Quartz Keychain Talisman
TK
Katie Dean Jewelry Evil Eye Bracelet
Delicate jewelry is always in style. Plus, this stackable bracelet boats an emblem of the evil eye, which is an ancient symbol thought to protect the wearer from unwanted spirits.
Terez Juler's Row Rainbow Gemstone Pillow
Best believe this throw pillow is (or has the illusion of being) bejeweled. With its vibrant pattern and jewel tones, it infuses any space with color.
Joey Baby Pink Dice Necklace
Playful yet pretty, this beaded pearl necklace will have you thinking pink. Perfect for Easter! Whatever Easter it may be. Next one, for example.
107 Beauty Squalane Cuddle Sheet Mask
107 Beauty's Squalane cuddle is a :form-fitting cellulose sheet mask soaked in a bouncy jelly essence" that's "ideal for hydrating, moisturizing and rejuvenating skin." Wouldn't there have been room for one of these packets in the Easter bunny's gift basket? I think so.
BeReal Jade Face Roller and Scraper Set
One can never have too many facial rollers, right? Whether it's the physical effect of the crystal on your skin or just the soothing nature of repetitive motion, there's just something restorative about it. So one tucked into a little bit of Easter cellophane wouldn't have hurt,
e.l.f. Dewy Setting Spray
Coconut, green tea, and cucumber are essential parts of this TikTok-beloved makeup-setting spray with a glowing finish.
Revox Skin Therapy Oil
Revox products are a favorite for two reasons: The quality, and the price. This particular is the B77 Skin Therapy Oil, which is "enriched with lavender oil, Vitamin E, bisabolol, and the innovative oleosoft-4 complex." It has a light, non-greasy formula, and we can always use a refresh on it.
Refresh your closet for spring with these must-haves for rocking a '90s aesthetic.