Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Rare Photo of Son Moses on His 17th Birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her son on his special day.

The Goop founder shared a touching birthday tribute for her son Moses in honor of him turning 17.

"Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him," Gwyneth wrote on Instagram April 8. "@mosesmartin you are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama."

Gwyneth paired the sweet words with a snap of herself and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The two are also parents to daughter Apple, 18.

Gwyneth last shared a pic of both kids on Instagram on New Year's Eve. When Moses turned 16 last year, the Seven actress wrote in her Instagram tribute to him, "With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued. You are deeply special to all who know you."