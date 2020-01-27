"The following series is designed to entertain and inform - not provide medical advice. You should always consult your doctor when it comes to your personal health, or before you start any treatment."

That is the message that plays before the start of every episode of The Goop Lab, Netflix's latest series from Gwyneth Paltrow and the Goop team that hopes to guide "the deeply inquisitive viewer" and push "boundaries and exploration of wellness topics."

But the same message could also be on the cover of the welcome package for any employee at Goop, the lifestyle empire Gwyneth has built since launching the site from her kitchen back in 2008, with the six-episode series revealing just what life is like at Goop's headquarters.

Given our endless fascination with all things Gwyneth and Goop (from the controversies to the vagina-scented candles), we were admittedly excited to get a peek behind the millennial pink-hued curtain, to see what it's really like to work with GP as she attempts to "milk the s--t out of" life by testing out polarizing wellness trends.

What we learned? Goop staffers cry. A lot. And get real vulnerable with each other on the reg.