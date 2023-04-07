Kelly Osbourne Shares Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy Sidney in New Photos

Some-bunny loves you, Kelly Osbourne!
The Fashion Police alum got a head start on her Easter celebration April 6, when her newborn son Sidney made a special furry friend.
"Baby Sidney and I just met the Easter bunny," she captioned a photo of herself holding her baby boy—whose face was covered with a purple heart emoji—next to the holiday icon. While it's unclear if Kelly's boyfriend, Sid Wilson, was actually the person underneath the Easter Bunny costume, the musician did respond to the cute snap with emojis of a mom in between two red hearts.
Meanwhile, Kelly's mom Sharon Osbourne wrote in the comments section, "Ooohhh i remember those days Wonderful."
On April 7, Kelly shared another glimpse into mom life, posting a photo of her little one with his hand wrapped around her index finger.
The adorable snaps come three months after Sharon, 70, confirmed that Kelly, 38, had welcomed her first child with Sid, 46. On the Jan. 3 episode of U.K.'s The Talk, the talk show host shared the couple had named their baby Sidney, adding that the new parents were doing "just so, so great."
Kelly clarified a day after the broadcast that she was "not ready to share" details of her baby boy just yet, adding, "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."
However, Kelly has since gotten more comfortable with documenting her motherhood journey online. In February, the TV personality wrote on Instagram that she has "new found respect for working mothers" after landing her "first job since having a baby."
"Having to leave him this morning was one of the hardest things I have ever done," she shared. "This day can't go by quick enough for me. I can't want to have him back in my arms."