Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Sex of First Baby

Kelly Osbourne is about to be a boy mom!
The former Osbournes star, who announced her pregnancy in May, revealed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson will be having a son.
In fact, Kelly–whose brother Jack Osbourne is father to four girls—told Entertainment Tonight that her father, Ozzy Osbourne, was so excited about having his first grandson that he actually spilled the beans about her baby's sex before she could make the announcement.
"I mean, he's told everyone," she shared with the outlet, "....the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I'm just like, 'Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on.' But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it's a boy. It's the first—out of me and my brother, it's the first boy, so, he's like planning all these things."
Back in the spring, Kelly, 37, announced that she was expecting her first child with the Slipknot musician, 45, on social media, sharing a photo of herself making a kissy face while holding a sonogram.
"I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she captioned the May 12 Instagram post. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"
While Kelly has been enjoying her pregnancy thus far, as she entered her third trimester, she noticed that something was wrong. And last month, the TV personality opened up about being diagnosed with gestational diabetes.
"First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," she told People Sept. 29. "At first I thought it was something that I had done. I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant. I got it in my third trimester and basically, I thought it was something that I had done wrong."
After her diagnosis, Kelly made changes to her diet, cutting out sugar and watching her carbohydrate intake. Since making the changes, she noticed a drastic change in her health and appearance.
"I haven't had to wear compression socks once since I cut the sugar out, which is unreal for pregnancy," she told the outlet. "I just have more energy. I'm sleeping better. You don't realize what it's doing to you until you take it away is all I can say."