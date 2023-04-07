See Denise Richards on Rare Outing With Lookalike Daughter Lola Sheen

Watch : Denise Richards Is OVER Talking About Charlie Sheen Divorce

Denise Richards is feeding her heart and soul.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her daughter Lola Sheen—whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen—were recently photographed grabbing lunch at the La La Land restaurant in Calabasas, Calif.

For the April 6 mother-daughter date, Denise, 52, rocked a white t-shirt with denim pants and a denim hoodie. She paired her casual look with sunglasses and a green Yves Saint Laurent crossbody purse. Meanwhile, Lola, 17, sported an off-the-shoulder lavender sweatshirt, white trousers and brown boots.

The rare public outing comes eight months after Denise and Lola took a beachside vacation to Maui, where they went zip-lining for the first time, as seen in a pictured posted to Denise's Instagram. It also comes nearly a year after Denise got opened up about being a parent to teenagers, admitting to a tense relationship with her and Charlie's eldest daughter Sami Sheen, 18.