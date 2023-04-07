See Denise Richards on Rare Outing With Lookalike Daughter Lola Sheen

Denise Richards is feeding her heart and soul.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her daughter Lola Sheen—whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen—were recently photographed grabbing lunch at the La La Land restaurant in Calabasas, Calif.
For the April 6 mother-daughter date, Denise, 52, rocked a white t-shirt with denim pants and a denim hoodie. She paired her casual look with sunglasses and a green Yves Saint Laurent crossbody purse. Meanwhile, Lola, 17, sported an off-the-shoulder lavender sweatshirt, white trousers and brown boots.
The rare public outing comes eight months after Denise and Lola took a beachside vacation to Maui, where they went zip-lining for the first time, as seen in a pictured posted to Denise's Instagram. It also comes nearly a year after Denise got opened up about being a parent to teenagers, admitting to a tense relationship with her and Charlie's eldest daughter Sami Sheen, 18.
"Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her," Denise told People in February 2022. "It's very difficult. I know we'll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained."
As she explained, raising two young adults nowadays comes with its own set of challenges.
Denise added, "But I think it's very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there's access to everything. We didn't grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want."
But despite their complicated relationship, Denise has shown public support for Sami amid her decision to join adult content creation platform OnlyFans. In fact, Denise also signed up for the website, telling E! News's Daily Pop in July that she educated herself "on what OnlyFans really was."
"Once I learned that this platform is actually really empowering for the creators to be their true, authentic self," she continued, "I decided to join it, too."