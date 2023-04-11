Your Ultimate Guide to Finding the Best Sunscreen, According to a Dermatologist

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Reveals HOW FAR She'd Go For Flawless Skin

When it comes to sunscreen, you're going to want sky-high protection.

Regardless of your skin type, skin tone or skin texture, applying SPF on your face and body is a must. If anything, it should feel like second nature, similar to brushing your teeth or washing your hands. And while many can get behind using sunscreen on a daily basis, it's not exactly an easy cosmetic category to understand.

Not only are there countless formulas to choose from but there are various differences between mineral and chemical sunscreens. Plus, you have to factor in the wear time, how it will mix with other products such as makeup and the efficacy of the SPF number listed on the packaging. Side note: The number is way higher than you think you need for protection.

But no need to get hot and bothered by the process.

With the help of Dr. James Y. Wang, a double board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, E! News has a slew of sun protection guidance you can apply.