Influencer Camila Coelho Shares Sweat-Proof Tip to Keep Your Makeup From Melting in the Sun

Afraid your makeup will melt in the heat? Don't sweat it because Camila Coelho has you covered.

The fashion influencer revealed her fool-proof beauty tips in an exclusive interview with E! News before she enjoys some fun in the sun at Coachella 2023.

So, how does the Brazilian star keep her makeup intact during a full festival day? "Sunscreen is essential," Camila shared. "A lot of people think, 'I'm going to be out, my makeup cannot melt so I'm not going to hydrate my skin.' Hydrating your skin is number one."

She continued, "Make sure you use a primer, your sunscreen and then, afterward, a setting spray."

And while the Elaluz founder noted the importance of hydrating the skin, she also recommended taking a setting powder so you can mattify the areas that get shiny throughout the day, noting, "You're going to sweat a little bit, so to touch up, it's perfect."