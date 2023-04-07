Karol G Accuses Magazine of Photoshopping Her Face and Body

Watch : Backstage Pass to Karol G's Amazing "Bichota Tour"

Karol G is embracing her natural beauty.

The "Provenza" singer recently accused GQ Mexico of photoshopping her cover image, saying that the changes were made despite her disapproval.

"I don't even know where to start this message…Today, my GQ magazine cover was made public, a cover with an image that DOES NOT represent me," Karol wrote in Spanish along with a side-by-side image of her bare face and the magazine's cover. "My face does not look like this, my body does not look like that and I feel very happy and comfortable with how I look naturally."

At first, Karol recalled feeling "very happy" with the opportunity to be GQ Mexico's cover star for their April/May 2023 issue. However, she alleged the publication did not take into consideration her wishes when it came to the image's retouches.

"Despite making clear my disagreement with the number of editions they did with the photo, they didn't do anything about it," she said, "as if to look good I needed all those changes."