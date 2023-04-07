Mama June and Her Daughters Get Emotional During Family Therapy Session in Family Crisis Trailer

Watch : Mama June Hospitalized After Suffering Health Scare

Mama June is trying to keep her family intact.

In the trailer for the new season of WE tv's Mama June: Family Crisis—premiering May 5—June "Mama June" Shannon is busy planning her wedding to Justin Shroud. However, the nuptials are clouded by the fact that June is not on good terms with any of her three daughters.

"We haven't talked to Mama," Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, says in the trailer, "since our court battle over Alana's child support." (In July, People reported that Pumpkin was granted full custody of her younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, now 17, with June required to pay $800 per month in child support fees.)

Mama June appears ready to mend fences, but Pumpkin isn't having it, yelling at her mother, "You want to fix it because you're getting married!"

An agitated June disagrees, shouting back, "No!"

Still, with the wedding on the horizon, June is determined to make things right—so she suggests a therapy weekend with their family therapist Dr. Ish.