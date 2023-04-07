The Fate of Fox’s The Resident Revealed

On April 6, Fox announced that medical drama The Resident—starring Matt Czuchry—has been canceled after six seasons.

By Daniel Trainor Apr 07, 2023 12:00 AMTags
TVFoxCelebritiesEmily VanCamp
Watch: 7 Endgame TV Couples That NEED to Be Together

The Resident is officially scrubbing out. 

After six seasons, the medical drama has been canceled by Fox, the network confirmed to E! News. 

Debuting in 2018, The Resident starred Gilmore Girls alum Matt Czuchry as Conrad Hawkins, the titular Resident at Atlanta's fictional Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

The show's final episode aired in January.

The Resident also starred Revenge actress Emily VanCamp as Nic, a nurse practitioner and, eventually, Conrad's wife—though her character *spoiler alert* died in season five after being injured in a car crash.

"I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted," Emily told Deadline in October 2021 about her exit. "I think there comes a moment in every woman's life—in every person's life—where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show."

Emily made a miraculous return, however, when her character made a special appearance—in flashback form, of course—in the season five finale.

Season five also brought the departure of Miles Fowler—who played Dr. Trevor Daniels—after just seven months on the show. His final episode aired in March 2022.

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

For more on the latest TV renewals and cancelations, keep scrolling.

Francisco Roman/SHOWTIME
Canceled: Ziwe (Showtime)

After two seasons, Showtime has canceled the variety talk show.

CBS
Renewed: Blue Bloods (CBS)

Blue Bloods, starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan, has been renewed for a 14th season on CBS.

Dan Power/Netflix
Renewed: The Night Agent (Netflix)

Just six days after the release of season one, Netflix's breakout hit The Night Agent was renewed for a second season.

Steve Wilkie/FOX
Renewed: Accused (Fox)

Freshman drama Accused has been renewed for a second season on Fox.

Philippe Bosse/FOX
Renewed: Alert: Missing Persons Unit (Fox)

Fox's Alert: Missing Persons Unit has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Bel-Air (Peacock)

Peacock's dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is returning for season three.

Lucasfilm
Canceled: Willow (Disney+)

Willow, the sequel series to the 1988 movie of the same name, has been canceled after one season on Disney+.

Peacock
Renewed: Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Peacock has renewed the long-running soap for two more seasons through season 60.

Amazon Studios
Renewed: A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

Prime Video's A League of Their Own has been renewed for a four-episode second season, which will also be its last.

CBS
Canceled: Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

The upcoming fifth season of Star Trek: Discovery, which will debut in 2024, will be its last.

USA Network
Renewed: Barmageddon (USA Network)

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly's booze-fueled celebrity game show, hosted by Nikki Bella, is returning for season two.

Warner Bros.
Renewed: The Tourist (HBO Max)

The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, has been renewed for a second season. 

ABC/Pamela Littky
Ending: The Goldbergs (ABC)

After losing main cast members George Segal and Jeff Garlin, the sitcom is officially coming to an end on May 3 after a decade of 1980s nostalgia.

Adrian S. Burrows/HBO Max
Canceled: South Side (Comedy Central)

Things have gone south for Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young's hilarious sitcom, as Comedy Central has canceled South Side after three seasons.

Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment
Renewed: Survivor (CBS)

Ahead of the season 44 premiere, CBS further renewed Survivor for seasons 45 and 46.

CBS Entertainment
Renewed: The Amazing Race (CBS)

Despite season 35 not even having a premiere date just yet, CBS is officially signing up for another lap of The Amazing Race next year.

CBS
Renewed: Tough as Nails (CBS)

Phil Keoghan's other show isn't punching out anytime soon. Tough as Nails has been renewed for a fifth season just in time for the season four finale.

Guy Levy/CBS
Renewed: Lingo (CBS)

RuPaul will return for even more linguistic gymnastics in Lingo season two.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Renewed: CSI: Vegas (CBS)

The second coming of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has lived to see another day as CBS has ordered a third season. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS (CBS)

Even without Mark Harmon, NCIS remains a flagship series for CBS. It will officially be returning for season 21. 

CBS
Renewed: NCIS: Hawai'i (CBS)

Just like its predecessor NCIS, NCIS: Hawai'i will also be returning next season for its third outing. 

Netflix
Renewed: Outer Banks (Netflix)

The cast of Outer Banks revealed the show was renewed for season four at their Poguelandia event ahead of the season three premiere at Netflix.

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock
Renewed: Poker Face (Peacock)

Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne as the truth-seeking Charlie Cale, has been renewed for season two.

Julian Panetta/Netflix
Renewed: The Mole (Netflix)

Netflix's reboot of reality game show The Mole, hosted by Alex Wagner, has been renewed for a second season.

Peacock
Renewed: Paris in Love (Peacock)

Season two will follow Paris Hilton and Carter Reum welcoming their baby boy.

Patrick Wymore/Netflix
Renewed: That '90s Show (Netflix)

We're all alright, because That '90s Show will have a second season on Netflix.

James Minchin III/Paramount+
Renewed: 1923 (Paramount+)

1923 has lassoed up another season at Paramount+.

Alfonso Bresciani/AMC
Renewed: Mayfair Witches (AMC+)

Mayfair Witches has cast a spell on viewers enough to get a second season.

Jordin Althaus/NBC/Warner Bros. Television
Renewed: Night Court (NBC)

Court will remain in session!

Michael Courtney/CBS
Renewed: So Help Me Todd (CBS)

So Help Me Todd will have a second season at CBS.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2023 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

3

Tom Schwartz Reveals When Tom Sandoval Said He’s in Love With Raquel

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Initial of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son

3

Tom Schwartz Reveals When Tom Sandoval Said He’s in Love With Raquel

4

Michelle Duggar Wears Leggings in Rare Family Photo

5

Katie Maloney Slams Tom Schwartz & "Creepy" Raquel Leviss Kiss