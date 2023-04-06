Get the Details Behind a Ted Lasso Star's Next Big TV Role

Phil Dunster is leaving the pitch for a perch in an ivory tower.
The Ted Lasso star, who plays AFC Richmond's bad boy striker Jamie Tartt on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+comedy, will next be seen on season two of Apple TV+'s psychological thriller Surface, the streamer confirmed to E! News.
Dunster will play Quinn, the older brother of Eliza (Millie Brady), described as "the privileged scion of a troubled, old-money family who's attempting to blaze a new trail for the younger generation—all the while struggling against his own darker tendencies."
Where's Dr. Sharon Fieldstone when you need her?
Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.
According to the streamer, season two will find Sophie "rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories—as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past."
The series marks Dunster's first television project since the premiere of the third—and potentially final—season of Ted Lasso, which is currently streaming.
While the Ted Lasso creative team—including stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein—have yet to give a confirmation that season three will be the soccer drama's swan song, Goldstein told UK's Sunday Times in June, "We are writing it like that."
However, that same month, Dunster was still holding on to some optimism.
"We have been seeing people learn their lessons in season one and their act in season two," he told E! News in June, "and now it feels like there's a finalizing of those stages here that may well continue afterwards or not."
At the season three premiere earlier this year, Sudeikis revealed his mind still hadn't even been made up yet when it came to the show's future.
"All I know is that the story we wanted to tell and the one that we're telling," he told E! News March 7, "that's what we're here tonight to celebrate. What happens beyond this, I won't know until this is all done."
New episodes of Ted Lasso drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+. The first season of Surface is also available on the streamer.