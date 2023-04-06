Get the Details Behind a Ted Lasso Star's Next Big TV Role

Watch : Behind-The-Scenes With The Cast Of Ted Lasso

Phil Dunster is leaving the pitch for a perch in an ivory tower.

The Ted Lasso star, who plays AFC Richmond's bad boy striker Jamie Tartt on the Emmy-winning Apple TV+comedy, will next be seen on season two of Apple TV+'s psychological thriller Surface, the streamer confirmed to E! News.

Dunster will play Quinn, the older brother of Eliza (Millie Brady), described as "the privileged scion of a troubled, old-money family who's attempting to blaze a new trail for the younger generation—all the while struggling against his own darker tendencies."

Where's Dr. Sharon Fieldstone when you need her?

Surface stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who has suffered a traumatic head injury that has left her with extreme memory loss, believed to be a result of a suicide attempt.

According to the streamer, season two will find Sophie "rediscovering the unfinished relationships that have haunted her memories—as she finds out where she really came from, and what made her the flawed person she was. But the mess she left behind in San Francisco will catch up with her, as Sophie discovers once and for all, you can never outrun your past."