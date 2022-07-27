Exclusive

Why Reese Witherspoon Says Big Little Lies Fans Will Enjoy New Series Surface

By Paige Strout Jul 27, 2022 6:22 PMTags
TVReese WitherspoonPremieresExclusivesHBOShowsCelebritiesGugu Mbatha-RawBig Little LiesDaily PopNBCU
WEEKDAYS 11AM
Watch: Reese Witherspoon Talks Unbelievable Twist on "Surface"

Reese Witherspoon's latest project is reminiscent of another one of her iconic TV shows.

Hot off the release of the film Where the Crawdads Sing, Witherspoon is stepping back into the executive producer's chair for the new Apple TV+ series Surface. Dishing all about the show exclusively with E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed that the San Francisco-set thriller shares similar vibes to HBO's Big Little Lies.

"It has that kind of Big Little Lies feeling in that it's this really rich, wealthy world, but there's this darkness underneath," Witherspoon told Daily Pop at the Surface premiere on July 26.

But unlike the two-season HBO drama that centered around a group of women in Monterey, California, Surface follows the story of Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Sophie, a woman who attempts to piece her life back together after a memory loss-inducing accident.

"As the show unravels, you realize she's not who she thinks she is, her husband is not who he says he is," Witherspoon added, "and she has a whole other character who's a lover who's like, 'I gotta tell you the truth about your life.'"

photos
Reese Witherspoon Through The Years

With the first three episodes dropping on July 29, the Legally Blonde star teased that fans won't be able to guess what comes next. "It's so good, and you can't even believe the twist at the end," said Witherspoon. "You have to get to the end and you're like, 'Oh my god!'"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Mbatha-Raw mirrored the executive producer's words on the red carpet, saying, "It's juicy, and it really goes to some quite surreal place."

The Loki actress also gushed about working with the Oscar-winning star, telling Daily Pop, "I'm so inspired by Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine, her company. They really sort of walk the talk in terms of empowering women."

Check out the full interview above.

The first three episodes of Surface premiere July 29 on Apple TV+.

Trending Stories

1

Regé-Jean Page's Harry Potter Cameo Is Pure Magic

2

Good Girls' Retta Raises Eyebrows With Cancellation Comments

3

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Regé-Jean Page's Harry Potter Cameo Is Pure Magic

2

Good Girls' Retta Raises Eyebrows With Cancellation Comments

3

Candace Cameron Bure Reacts to JoJo Siwa: "What Did I Do to You?"

4

Top Chef's Howard "Howie" Kleinberg Dead at 46

5

All the Bombshells From Audrina Patridge's New Memoir, Choices