The Wire Star Lance Reddick's Cause of Death Revealed

New details on Lance Reddick's passing have been disclosed.
Nearly three weeks after the John Wick star died at the age of 60, his cause of death has been attributed to heart disease, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.
More specifically, the outlet noted the immediate cause of death was listed as ischemic heart disease, as well as atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.
Reddick's rep previously confirmed to E! News that the actor died of natural causes in his Studio City, Calif., home on the morning of March 17.
The actor's death came exactly one week before his film, John Wick: Chapter 4, premiered in theaters March 24. Ahead of the film's debut, Reddick reflected on the "emotional stakes" featured in what would be one of his last onscreen roles.
"I couldn't believe that it was bigger than the last one," he told E! News exclusively of the action franchise in early March. "I don't know how you can have more action and better action, but we do. Also, the emotional stakes have been raised I feel for the characters more than any other franchise."
In addition to reprising his role of Charon, Reddick also wrapped filming on a few other upcoming projects including starring in the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, as well as the White Men Can't Jump remake, set for release in May. He will also appear in Shirley, the biopic based on the life of Shirley Chisholm.
After his passing, many paid tribute to the actor's legacy, including John Wick co-star Keanu Reeves and the franchise's director Chad Stahelski.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick," the pair shared in a March 18 statement to E! News. "He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with."
They continued, "Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly."