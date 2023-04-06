The Wire Star Lance Reddick's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : The Wire Star Lance Reddick Dead At 60

New details on Lance Reddick's passing have been disclosed.

Nearly three weeks after the John Wick star died at the age of 60, his cause of death has been attributed to heart disease, according to his death certificate obtained by TMZ.

More specifically, the outlet noted the immediate cause of death was listed as ischemic heart disease, as well as atherosclerotic coronary artery disease.

Reddick's rep previously confirmed to E! News that the actor died of natural causes in his Studio City, Calif., home on the morning of March 17.

The actor's death came exactly one week before his film, John Wick: Chapter 4, premiered in theaters March 24. Ahead of the film's debut, Reddick reflected on the "emotional stakes" featured in what would be one of his last onscreen roles.

"I couldn't believe that it was bigger than the last one," he told E! News exclusively of the action franchise in early March. "I don't know how you can have more action and better action, but we do. Also, the emotional stakes have been raised I feel for the characters more than any other franchise."