Why Sarah Shahi Is Subtly Shading Sex/Life Season 2

Sarah Shahi isn't holding back on her real thoughts about Sex/Life.
Despite finding success and a boyfriend in season one of the sexy Netflix drama, the actress admitted season two was a totally different story for her.
"I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," Sarah shared April 5 on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that."
Specifically, she admitted she "struggled with the material" in the latest installment.
"In season two, I felt like there were more moments that felt very gimmicky," Sarah explained. "Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read. There were other things that I just felt I couldn't get behind, and it was just challenging."
She continued, "But that's part of what I do. I'm not always gonna get along or agree with a filmmaker. I'm not always gonna like what I have to do or say. But that's my job, to make it believable."
While Sarah and co-star Adam Demos famously brought their undeniable chemistry from season one to their real-life relationship, that was not the case in season two, which featured less scenes between their characters Billie and Brad.
"I was bummed that I wasn't able to work with him as much because I really liked our stories and I like working with him," she noted. "He was a brilliant scene partner. Also, what ended up happening is I was working so much and he was working so little. He's in 60 seconds of the entire thing. I never saw him."
And though Sarah got pretty candid about her feelings on the show, she's not afraid to tell her truth.
"I'm never gonna work for Netflix again now after saying all this, but I can't lie," she reiterated. "It was definitely a challenge."
There's no word yet on a season three, but the first two seasons of Sex/Life are currently available to stream on Netflix.