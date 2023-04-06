Why Sarah Shahi Is Subtly Shading Sex/Life Season 2

Watch : "Sex/Life": Adam Demos & Sarah Shahi Turn Up the Heat

Sarah Shahi isn't holding back on her real thoughts about Sex/Life.

Despite finding success and a boyfriend in season one of the sexy Netflix drama, the actress admitted season two was a totally different story for her.

"I'm not going to put it down, but I definitely did not have the support that I did the first season from the people involved in the show," Sarah shared April 5 on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "It became a much different thing for me, and I'm not afraid to say that."

Specifically, she admitted she "struggled with the material" in the latest installment.

"In season two, I felt like there were more moments that felt very gimmicky," Sarah explained. "Those kinds of things for me are always really hard to read. There were other things that I just felt I couldn't get behind, and it was just challenging."