Khloe Kardashian Confirms Name of Her and Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy Keeps With Family Tradition

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Shares First Look at Baby Boy's Face

Khloe Kardashian is kontinuing a family tradition.

The Kardashians star—who welcomed a baby boy with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate last summer—confirmed that her son shares the same initial as his older sister, True Thompson, during her latest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show. In a preview of the episode, airing April 5, Khloe told host Jennifer Hudson the name "will start with a T."

"He's eight months old and he is a little chunk," she remarked. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

While Khloe did not share more details about her baby, she did explain why it took so long for her to settle on his name. "I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit," she explained. "At first, he didn't have a name. Then, he's been named but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn't know it was going to be this far out."

The 38-year-old jokingly added, "So now, if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."