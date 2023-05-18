Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Musician RAC

Watch : Ireland Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend RAC

Ireland Baldwin's baby girl has landed!

The model gave birth to her first child—a daughter named Holland—with musician RAC, they shared on Instagram May 18.

Ireland posted a picture of the couple in a hospital bed while holding their baby girl, all bundled up with a white cap. Her cousin Alaia Baldwin commented, "But you look so pretty."

Holland's arrival also means that Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger have officially become grandparents.

Previously, Kim—who finalized her divorce with Alec in 1993 after nine years of marriage—made a remark about the special similarities between her own journey to motherhood and Ireland's pregnancy, which the 27-year-old first announced in December by posting a sonogram on Instagram.

After many fans noted how Ireland's baby looked like a small dog in the ultrasound photo, the L.A. Confidential star posted one from her personal collection and wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."

"It said '4 white paws and a tail,'" she continued. "'Like I said to Dr. Liu (my OB), 'It's a puppy!'"