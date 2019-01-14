Inside Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's Private Romance

"My life choices are, um, unconventional."

That's how Sarah Paulson opened up to The Edit in 2017, and she wasn't referring to the various roles the 44-year-old star has taken on in her eight seasons on FX's American Horror Story, which include a witch, conjoined twin sisters and a heroine junkie.

No, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner was alluding to her relationship with Holland Taylor, which has earned Paulson her share of headlines over the years. Why? Because of their age difference, which is 32 years, as Holland turns 76 on Jan. 14, with both women publicly acknowledging their awareness of people's fascination with their romance over the years.

"I'm with a much older person, and people find that totally fascinating and odd," Paulson said, "and to me, it's the least interesting thing about me."