Lindsie Chrisley Shares How Dad Todd Chrisley Is Really Adjusting to His Life in Prison

Don't believe everything you read about Todd Chrisley's experience behind bars.
That's a warning Lindsie Chrisley shared with her followers April 5 during an episode of The Southern Tea podcast. After visiting her father behind bars, the 33-year-old said she was impressed with how Todd is adjusting to his current reality.
"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," she told her guest and prison consultant Justin Paperny. "He looks very, very good. I told him, ‘Even your hair looks better a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."
Although Todd experienced plenty of stress before beginning his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida, Lindsie said his mindset has changed for the better.
"I know for sure that he is in a much better place," she explained. "His spirts are great. He is really just embracing the process and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."
Back in June 2022, an Atlanta federal jury found Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley guilty of tax evasion and band fraud. While Todd began his 12-year sentence in Florida this past January, Julie started her seven-year sentence at a different federal prison in Lexington, Ky.
Despite reading difficult stories of inmates struggling to adapt in their new surroundings, Lindsie was pleasantly surprised by what she discovered.
"My parents were welcomed with open arms," she said on her podcast. "I feel so blessed with that because I have heard of other people reporting that not being the case."
Lindsie also wanted to set the record straight on how her father viewed his prison sentence.
Despite Todd's over-the-top lifestyle documented on Chrisley Knows Best, Lindsie said her dad never surrendered himself to prison "thinking that he was going to the Taj Mahal." Instead, his different upbringing may have been beneficial.
"He was very aware and very prepared as much as you can be prepared," she said. "He's done very well. My grandparents were factory workers and my dad grew up very middle class so it wasn't hard to go back to his roots."