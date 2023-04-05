Lindsie Chrisley Shares How Dad Todd Chrisley Is Really Adjusting to His Life in Prison

Watch : Todd Chrisley & Wife Julie Break Their Silence After Fraud Conviction

Don't believe everything you read about Todd Chrisley's experience behind bars.

That's a warning Lindsie Chrisley shared with her followers April 5 during an episode of The Southern Tea podcast. After visiting her father behind bars, the 33-year-old said she was impressed with how Todd is adjusting to his current reality.

"My last visit with my dad, I couldn't stop telling him how great that he looked," she told her guest and prison consultant Justin Paperny. "He looks very, very good. I told him, ‘Even your hair looks better a little bit longer and a little bit grayer.' His nails aren't completely bitten off."

Although Todd experienced plenty of stress before beginning his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FPI) Pensacola in Florida, Lindsie said his mindset has changed for the better.

"I know for sure that he is in a much better place," she explained. "His spirts are great. He is really just embracing the process and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him. He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."