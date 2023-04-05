Pregnant Rumer Willis Reveals Future Family Plans Ahead of Welcoming Baby

Watch : Demi Moore REACTS to Daughter Rumer Willis' Pregnancy News

Rumer Willis is a die hard fan of a big family.

The actress got candid on whether or not she would want more kids in the future, as she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard.

"The more the merrier," Rumer told People in an interview published April 5. "I'm like, 'Let's go.' I'm one of five sisters. Even though we're from two separate litters, I can't imagine not having siblings. We are so close. My sisters are my best friends. I can't imagine not giving my kids that."

But for now, the 34-year-old is focused on baby number one, as she's currently looking to follow in mom Demi Moore's footsteps when it comes to her birth plan.

"I think it was always my plan to do it unmedicated," she revealed. "That's how my mom did it, and I grew up knowing that. That was always just a part of what I wanted to create. But I think it's so individual."