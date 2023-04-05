Pregnant Rumer Willis Reveals Future Family Plans Ahead of Welcoming Baby

Rumer Willis is a die hard fan of a big family.
The actress got candid on whether or not she would want more kids in the future, as she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Derek Richard.
"The more the merrier," Rumer told People in an interview published April 5. "I'm like, 'Let's go.' I'm one of five sisters. Even though we're from two separate litters, I can't imagine not having siblings. We are so close. My sisters are my best friends. I can't imagine not giving my kids that."
But for now, the 34-year-old is focused on baby number one, as she's currently looking to follow in mom Demi Moore's footsteps when it comes to her birth plan.
"I think it was always my plan to do it unmedicated," she revealed. "That's how my mom did it, and I grew up knowing that. That was always just a part of what I wanted to create. But I think it's so individual."
And it's all a learning curve for Rumer, who noted, "The biggest lesson I've learned so far, during this transition to motherhood, is about surrender so ideally, I'm planning for a home birth, but if at any point someone was like, 'It's a little risky, or maybe not,' then I'd be like, 'Cool, let's adapt and change.'"
But when it comes to post-birth, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actress just hopes the little one will inherit Demi, 60 and dad Bruce Willis', 68, "goofiness."
"We're so goofy, all of us, and just weird," she told the outlet. "We're a family of weirdos, and I love that so much. I really hope that that is engendered in this child, just the silliness and goofiness. I think my mom had that. My dad had that."
Rumer noted that even sisters Scout Willis, 31, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8—who Bruce shares with wife Emma Heming Willis, 44—all have that funny gene.
"That's my favorite thing," she continued. "Laughing with my family. I have a crazy laugh and so does my partner, so I'm actually probably the most curious to see what it sounds like."
Rumer's comments come a month after Scout shared she's eagerly waiting to officially be on aunt duty.
"I'm desperately excited," Scout exclusively told E! News March 21. "Counting down the days."
And after confessing she's most excited for "walking around Erewhon in Silver Lake and pretending the baby's mine," Scout also noted just why her older sister will absolutely slay the mom game.
"She is one of the most generous," Scout gushed, "unbelievably kind people I know."
Rumer and Derek first shared the pregnancy news in December, alongside a snap of Derek kissing Rumer's belly. The couple captioned the joint Instagram post with a seedling emoji.
Two months later, the dad-to-be expressed his love for Rumer and their growing family.
"I'm beyond grateful that we get to make a family together," Derek wrote on Instagram on Valentine's Day. "Thank you for growing our child from scratch, I have so much reverence and respect for this journey you're on. We're on it together, but you're doing all the heavy lifting and I get to just cheer you on, feed you tacos and appreciate you. I can't wait to dance around the kitchen with our baby."