Laura Benanti Shares She Suffered Miscarriage While Performing in Front of 2,000 People Onstage

Laura Benanti is opening up about her experience with pregnancy loss.

The Tony Award winner, 43, shared that she recently suffered a miscarriage while performing onstage during The Broadway Cruise.

"TW: pregnancy loss," she began in her April 5 Instagram post. "On Monday April 3rd, I performed on stage for 2,000 people while having a miscarriage. I knew it was happening. It started slowly the night before."

As Benanti told her followers, she and husband Patrick Brown—who share daughters Ella Rose, 6, and Louisa Georgia, nearly 9 months—have grieved pregnancy losses before.

"If it had been our first loss, or even our second, I likely wouldn't have been able to go on," she continued. "But unfortunately, I am not a stranger to the pain and emptiness of losing a pregnancy. It is a path I have walked before, hand in hand with my husband. But this time we walked it alongside some of the kindest, most loving humans I will ever have the honor to share space with."