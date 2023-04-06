The Masked Singer: Heavy Metal Legend Gets Unmasked as The Doll

Watch : The Masked Singer: Netflix Reality Star & Sitcom Legend UNMASKED

Movie Night on The Masked Singer brought curtains for a heavy metal legend.

The April 5 episode of the celebrity singing competition honored 100 years of Warner Bros. movies with a cinema-themed extravaganza. First, The Doll—who advanced after debuting in the March 29 episode—sang Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock" from the movie of the same name.

The giant creature also unveiled two new clues as to their identity: a lollipop in the shape of a heart and a guitar case emblazoned with the words "King Status."

Up next, Dandelion made her Masked Singer debut with a performance of "Under the Rainbow" by Judy Garland from The Wizard of Oz. Her clue package included a zombie, a piano, a tornado and references to Madonna, Flea and Elton John. After the rendition, a final clue was presented: ruby slippers with the word "billboards" attached."

Last, but not least, The Mantis hit the stage for his debut performance. The mystery man sang Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll"—which was made famous by Tom Cruise's underwear dance scene in Risky Business. The accompanying clue package featured a guitar, a skull, poker chips, cowboy boots and the knowledge that Mantis "almost won an Emmy."

The bug's final clue was a pair of sunglasses with the words "true story" attached.