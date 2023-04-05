TLC's Chilli Shares Update on Relationship With Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence

Watch : TLC's Chilli Ready for Marriage & Kids With Matthew Lawrence?

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is diggin' her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence's moves.

The singer, who is preparing to start a new tour with her R&B group TLC in June, gave insight into her relationship with the Boy Meets World alum.

When E! News' Carolina Bermudez asked the singer at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event on April 4 if she shows off her dance moves to Matthew and if he joins her, Chilli responded, "Yes! He can actually dance really good. And he can sing."

In 2017, Matthew and brothers Joey Lawrence and Andy Lawrence formed the band Still Three and released the single "Lose Myself."

But acting and singing aren't Matthew's only talents, according to Chilli. "He knows how to do everything," she added. "He cooks. I don't know what he can't do." (For more with Chilli, check out E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)

One thing the couple, who have been dating since fall 2022, isn't planning on doing anytime soon? Having children together, despite speculation that appeared to spark from comments Matthew made about possibly starting a family.