TLC's Chilli Shares Update on Relationship With Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence

Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas is diggin' her boyfriend Matthew Lawrence's moves.
The singer, who is preparing to start a new tour with her R&B group TLC in June, gave insight into her relationship with the Boy Meets World alum.
When E! News' Carolina Bermudez asked the singer at Variety's 2023 Power of Women event on April 4 if she shows off her dance moves to Matthew and if he joins her, Chilli responded, "Yes! He can actually dance really good. And he can sing."
In 2017, Matthew and brothers Joey Lawrence and Andy Lawrence formed the band Still Three and released the single "Lose Myself."
But acting and singing aren't Matthew's only talents, according to Chilli. "He knows how to do everything," she added. "He cooks. I don't know what he can't do." (For more with Chilli, check out E! News tonight at 11 p.m.)
One thing the couple, who have been dating since fall 2022, isn't planning on doing anytime soon? Having children together, despite speculation that appeared to spark from comments Matthew made about possibly starting a family.
"It's so crazy," Chilli—who has a son, Tron, 25, from a previous relationship—noted. "I don't even understand how that happened, like that whole little rumor, whatever you want to call it."
Laughing, the singer added, "That was a lie."
This is not the first time Chilli, 52, has debunked baby rumors. "First of all, we're not currently trying to have a child," she exclusively told E! News at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards March 27. "We're not married yet so we're just very happy and growing in our relationship."
Matthew, 43, has also clarified his past remarks about starting a family.
"Joe and I were commiserating about this plan that we had to have children together," he told E! News' Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester last month. And I missed the first go around and now he's starting a new family and I was thinking, ‘Man, it'd be great if we could do it again, when I didn't have the chance to raise a family together. So that's what I meant by that. I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything."
The Mrs. Doubtfire star also took a moment to praise Chilli on her own parenting journey. "She has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she's raised him," he added. "She'd be an incredible mother again and I'd be incredibly lucky but that's way in the future."