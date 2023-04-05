Jon Stewart Makes Surprise Return to The Daily Show Nearly 8 Years After Signing Off

Watch : Chelsea Handler Talks Daily Show Takeover, Netflix Special & More

Now back to you, Jon Stewart.

The former Daily Show host made a surprise return to the late night comedy series on April 4, where he used the force from Star Wars to communicate with correspondent-turned-guest host Roy Wood Jr.

"I used to work here when the budget wasn't as big," Jon said dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi once he took the stage. "I actually hosted the program, to be honest with you."

The comedian, whose appearance came nearly eight years after he signed off in August 2015, popped up for a segment all about Donald Trump's arraignment and subsequent viral moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos.

While Jon was there to offer advice to Roy about covering such a historic day in American history, the pair couldn't agree upon their respective George Lucas characters for long enough to actually address the hot topics at hand.