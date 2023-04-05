Jon Stewart Makes Surprise Return to The Daily Show Nearly 8 Years After Signing Off

Jon Stewart made a surprise appearance on The Daily Show April 4, more than seven years after departing the series, for a Star Wars-infused segment with guest host Roy Wood Jr.

By JD Knapp Apr 05, 2023 3:51 PMTags
TVJon StewartCelebritiesThe Daily Show
Watch: Chelsea Handler Talks Daily Show Takeover, Netflix Special & More

Now back to you, Jon Stewart.

The former Daily Show host made a surprise return to the late night comedy series on April 4, where he used the force from Star Wars to communicate with correspondent-turned-guest host Roy Wood Jr.

"I used to work here when the budget wasn't as big," Jon said dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi once he took the stage. "I actually hosted the program, to be honest with you."

The comedian, whose appearance came nearly eight years after he signed off in August 2015, popped up for a segment all about Donald Trump's arraignment and subsequent viral moments from Marjorie Taylor Greene and George Santos.

While Jon was there to offer advice to Roy about covering such a historic day in American history, the pair couldn't agree upon their respective George Lucas characters for long enough to actually address the hot topics at hand.

photos
Stars Who Left Hit TV Shows in 2023

In fact, Baby Yoda, Lando Calrissian, Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, Darth Vader and Han Solo all got name-dropped during the bit.

Jon even joked, "I should have come when [Sarah] Silverman was here."

Trending Stories

1

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Dead at 43 After Stabbing Attack

2

Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Royal Coronation Revealed

3

The Most Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dresses of All-Time

After Jon's successor Trevor Noah exited in December 2022, the show has welcomed weekly guest hosting stints from comedians like Wanda Sykes, Marlon Wayans, Kal Penn, D.L. HughleyChelsea Handler and fellow former correspondent Hasan Minhaj

But in the end, the Problem With Jon Stewart star praised Roy for his work behind the desk.

"Thank you for having me on the program," Jon concluded his cameo, before being cut off. "You're doing a fabulous job, by the way."

The Daily Show airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Cash App Founder Bob Lee Dead at 43 After Stabbing Attack

2

Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Royal Coronation Revealed

3

The Most Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dresses of All-Time

4

How Malia Obama Is Taking a Major Step in Her Hollywood Career

5

Kim Kardashian Shares Glimpse Inside Stylish Tokyo Trip With Her Kids