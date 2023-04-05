Fitbit 24-Hour Flash Deal: Save $50 on the Versa 4 Smartwatch and Activity Tracker

If you need more information before you purchase, here's what your fellow shoppers had to say.

Fitbit Versa 4 Smartwatch and Activity Tracker Reviews

A shopper reviewed, "I really like the Fitbit brand and this watch lived up to the brand. It's very nice looking and the setup was super easy. I love how it keeps track of my fitness and reminds me of what I have remaining for the day."

Another wrote, "The Fitbit Versa 4 is a wonderful smart watch. I absolutely love it. It is very well made and has so many features. It is a beautiful watch. I also love that it tracks so much of your stuff like your heart rate and all that."

Someone raved, "This is a great device that does a wonderful job of tracking all of my movements and helps me to stay on top of my workouts. The band is stylish and it fits comfortably on my wrist. It. also helps me to stay on top of and up to date on my health. It helps me to monitor my heart rate and blood pressure. I really like how it tracks my steps keeping me active and on my fit."

"So far I have no issues with it. The battery life is great! 7 days and I was at 30% when i charged it. I love that it can track so much, and I don't have to worry about it getting wet in the shower. The sleep tracking is very accurate. It has the ability to see all your phone notifications. I definitely recommend this," a shopper wrote.

Someone shared, "This is my third Fitbit, and it is the best Fitbit yet. I love the design it's very sleek and I like the large screen. It was super easy to set up straight out of the box and link with my phone. It has a built-in gps and has good battery life. It's also great that it's water resistant so I don't have to worry about it getting wet or sweaty. I'm happy with it so far."

