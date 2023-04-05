Christina Aguilera Recalls Facing Double Standards During Tour With Justin Timberlake

Watch : Christina Aguilera Has No Regrets About Her Dirrty Era!

Christina Aguilera is the definition of a fighter.



Though the singer's sultry early aughts style has become a celebrated staple in pop culture, the "Come on Over" performer recalled a time when she says that wasn't necessarily the case. Most notably, the Grammy winner reflected on the response she received after teaming up with Justin Timberlake for their 2003 Justified & Stripped Tour.

"There was a lot of double standards with it," she said during the April 5 episode of Call Her Daddy. "Because I went on tour with Justin, we did the Stripped [&] Justified tour and there were things where I was just like, ‘Why is it okay for him and not okay for me, you know what I mean?'"

The 42-year-old—who has previously described her Stripped era as "owning her sexuality"—continued, "It's just like I was constantly pushing back in my way. I mean, it was so inappropriate sometimes, the things that were asked about that era."