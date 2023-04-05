Christina Aguilera Recalls Facing Double Standards During Tour With Justin Timberlake

Christina Aguilera is the definition of a fighter.
Though the singer's sultry early aughts style has become a celebrated staple in pop culture, the "Come on Over" performer recalled a time when she says that wasn't necessarily the case. Most notably, the Grammy winner reflected on the response she received after teaming up with Justin Timberlake for their 2003 Justified & Stripped Tour.
"There was a lot of double standards with it," she said during the April 5 episode of Call Her Daddy. "Because I went on tour with Justin, we did the Stripped [&] Justified tour and there were things where I was just like, ‘Why is it okay for him and not okay for me, you know what I mean?'"
The 42-year-old—who has previously described her Stripped era as "owning her sexuality"—continued, "It's just like I was constantly pushing back in my way. I mean, it was so inappropriate sometimes, the things that were asked about that era."
The "Genie in a Bottle" singer also recalled being pitted against other female artists during that time. She noted that the industry back then "was a different business where there was a lot of female comparisons and double standards with women."
"It just felt like just punches in the face," Christina—who has long been rumored to have had feuds with Britney Spears and Pink—shared. "It was hard to just constantly feel like you're making music and doing something you love and then someone spinning something so negative about it."
She added, "It was really hard because sometimes who you were pitted against, you actually genuinely, you know, loved and respected."
But as Christina, who joined The Mickey Mouse Club alongside Justin and Britney as an adolescent in the early ‘90s, continued, "You're too much of a kid to understand what's happening. I hated that s--t."
That said, Christina thinks the future of women in entertainment compared to the past is beautiful in every single way.
"I'm just so excited to see more women supporting women because now you're cutting through the middle man a lot more," she added. "Which is really, really nice."