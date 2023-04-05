Prince George's Role in King Charles III's Royal Coronation Revealed

Watch : Prince William & Kate Middleton Reveal Prince George's Hidden Talent

A role fit for a prince.

Nearly one month before King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation is set to take place, more details have emerged about the May 6 ceremony, including the respective roles featured for the event.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest child, Prince George, 9, will serve as one of the eight Pages of Honour that will walk the procession and carry the robes inside London's Westminster Abbey.

Among those also bestowed with the honor include Queen Consort Camilla's grandchildren Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes, as well as her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

News of Prince George's placement within the ceremony comes amid Buckingham Palace unveiling their illustrious invitation for the royal event.

As seen in the image released on April 4, among the beautiful intricacies, the custom invite also featured the lily of the valley, which served as a subtle nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died in September 2022.