See Dua Lipa’s Epic Transformation into a Mermaid for Barbie

When it comes to transforming into an IRL doll, Dua Lipa's got new rules.
The Grammy winner proved that life in plastic is fantastic, as she shared her epic makeover into a glamorous mermaid for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie, which premieres July 21.
In the teaser poster, Dua steals the scene with her bright blue tresses that perfectly complement her vibrant shimmery blue eyeshadow.
As for the rest of her look? The "Hallucinate" singer makes a splash with her glistening metallic bustier and matching skirt that features an eye-catch seashell embellishment. A pearl necklace wrapped in blue beading and drop earrings are the finishing touches to her overall outfit.
While details surrounding the pop star's role are still under wraps (aside from the fact she plays mermaid Barbie), she's most certainly in good company at the Dreamhouse. Dua joins leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and many others.
If anything, Dua's character isn't the only hush-hush element of the film.
Details about the movie have remained tight-lipped, with the exception of the insight Margot exclusively shared with E! News at the 2023 Golden Globes in January.
When asked if Barbie will be as "wild" as Babylon—a film that captures the rambunctious 1920s Hollywood era—the actress offered a glimpse.
"Not Babylon vibes, different vibes," Margot told Live From E!'s Loni Love on the red carpet. "But it's still gonna blow your mind, just in a different way."
Additionally, the film's first trailer, which was released April 4, gives a sneak peek into Ken and Barbie's picture-perfect life in Barbie Land and the challenges they face once they venture out into the real world.
And while July might feel like a lifetime away, we know exactly how to keep you excited for the film until then. Below, see the official cast character photos and the fun fashion moments from the summer blockbuster.