See Dua Lipa’s Epic Transformation into a Mermaid for Barbie

Watch : Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes

When it comes to transforming into an IRL doll, Dua Lipa's got new rules.

The Grammy winner proved that life in plastic is fantastic, as she shared her epic makeover into a glamorous mermaid for Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie movie, which premieres July 21.

In the teaser poster, Dua steals the scene with her bright blue tresses that perfectly complement her vibrant shimmery blue eyeshadow.

As for the rest of her look? The "Hallucinate" singer makes a splash with her glistening metallic bustier and matching skirt that features an eye-catch seashell embellishment. A pearl necklace wrapped in blue beading and drop earrings are the finishing touches to her overall outfit.

While details surrounding the pop star's role are still under wraps (aside from the fact she plays mermaid Barbie), she's most certainly in good company at the Dreamhouse. Dua joins leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, as well as Issa Rae, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and many others.