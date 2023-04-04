The Bachelor's Madison Prewett's Clothing Collab Is a One-Stop Shop for Every Wedding Event

We interviewed Madison Prewett because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for Cupshe. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett married Grant Trout in October 2022. Leading up to the big day, she enjoyed her bachelorette party, bridal shower, and rehearsal dinner. After planning all of those events and picking outfits for each one, Madison teamed up with Cupshe to create a collection inspired by this special time in her life.

The newlywed explained, "This collection is so relevant to my life. I just came out of my own wedding. I would have loved to have something like this collection when I was going through that time, planning and attending different events. This is a one-stop shop for weddings. There are bridesmaid dresses, honeymoon outfits, rehearsal looks, bridal luncheon outfits, bachelorette party options. Instead of shopping at so many places for these different looks, make it easy and shop at one store online."

Madison added, "I feel like even as my style has changed throughout my life that Cupshe has met my needs. They have something for whatever your style is. Cupshe has really high-quality clothes at very affordable prices and that's so hard to find these days. I'm also a very modest person and I love affordable fashion."

In an exclusive E! interview, Madison discussed her Cupshe collection, styling suggestions, and modesty in fashion.