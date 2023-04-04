The Bachelor's Madison Prewett's Clothing Collab Is a One-Stop Shop for Every Wedding Event

We interviewed Madison Prewett because we think you'll like her picks. Madison is a paid spokesperson for Cupshe. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett married Grant Trout in October 2022. Leading up to the big day, she enjoyed her bachelorette party, bridal shower, and rehearsal dinner. After planning all of those events and picking outfits for each one, Madison teamed up with Cupshe to create a collection inspired by this special time in her life.
The newlywed explained, "This collection is so relevant to my life. I just came out of my own wedding. I would have loved to have something like this collection when I was going through that time, planning and attending different events. This is a one-stop shop for weddings. There are bridesmaid dresses, honeymoon outfits, rehearsal looks, bridal luncheon outfits, bachelorette party options. Instead of shopping at so many places for these different looks, make it easy and shop at one store online."
Madison added, "I feel like even as my style has changed throughout my life that Cupshe has met my needs. They have something for whatever your style is. Cupshe has really high-quality clothes at very affordable prices and that's so hard to find these days. I'm also a very modest person and I love affordable fashion."
In an exclusive E! interview, Madison discussed her Cupshe collection, styling suggestions, and modesty in fashion.
Cupshe X Madison Collection
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Romance Bow One-Shoulder Jumpsuit
"We also have some really pretty white options. There's this white jumpsuit I love. I am a sucker for jumpsuits. I love that it's off the shoulder. It's gorgeous and it's flattering no matter what your body type is. It's just an elegant, timeless look,which I love. I would have definitely worn that for my rehearsal dinner."
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Honeymoon Lace Strappy Fitted Jumpsuit
"Jumpsuits are just so convenient, right? That's why it's my go-to. I don't have to figure out what goes with it. It's already a complete look. Just let me throw my jumpsuit on."
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Something Blue Smocked Maxi Dress
"There's a blue dress that is a full maxi. It's kind of fitted at the chest and then it's flowy all the way to the ground. I love it. I think Grant and I are planning a little six month anniversary trip, maybe something with a beach. I think this would be perfect to pack."
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Romance Floral Print Backless Dress
"There's another maxi that has a blue floral print. It has a great open back and you can wear this to wedding events. I picture a wedding on the beach. I think it would be so pretty for that."
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Love Floral Lace Plunging Mini Dress
"I'm such a sucker for lace. I think it's just so elegant and classy."
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Something Blue Ruffled Smocked Dress
"I'm really loving the greens and blues right now. We have a lot of really pretty green and blue options in this collection."
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Love Ruffled Cross Back Jumpsuit
When asked if her husband Grant as a favorite look from the capsule, Madison shared, "He loves an open back look, so I have a couple of dresses and jumpsuits with an open back moment. They're so pretty and he loves all of those. He's so sweet."
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Romance Leg-Slit Midi Dress
Madison added, "Grant loves all the blues and greens. He will tell me, 'It really brings out your eyes.'"
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Backless Rashguard One Piece Swimsuit
"For me, faith means a lot. That really plays into how I dress and how I present myself. Modesty is such a big deal for me. Even being in a swimsuit, I just want to feel modest. That was something I was really grateful for when I worked with Cupshe. They were really respectful of that and we really got to come up with these pieces that I felt really showed that you can have this fashionable aesthetic with beautiful style and still be modest. We also have some trendier pieces."
"There's a one-piece with sleeves on it. This is something I would have loved to wear for my bachelorette party."
Cupshe Heart-Ring Tall Tri & Hipster Bikini Set
"There's a two-piece that has hearts, which I think is super cute."
Cupshe X Madison Beach Wedding Diamond Ring Mesh Cutout Swim Dress
"Another favorite is this other one-piece that has this little matching skirt. It's super cute. I love this one too."
Still shopping for swimwear? You'll love these styles from Stassie Karanikolaou's Cupshe collaboration.