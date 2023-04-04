Eat Your Heart Out By Looking Back on the Most Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dresses of All-Time

Princess Diana

A look so iconic it created an entire new genre in fashion: the revenge dress.

The term was coined when Princess Diana allowed her dress to do the talking for her after her bitter divorce from Prince Charles. The late Princess of Wales infamously wore an off-the-shoulder LBD designed by Christian Stambolin at the Serpentine Gallery Party in 1994, an event that took place on the night ITV aired a documentary in which her then-estranged husband Prince Charles admitted to having an affair with now-wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during his marriage to Diana.

According to Tina Brown's 2007 biographical book The Diana Chronicles, Christian told a fashion commentator that Diana "chose not to play the scene like Odette [from Swan Lake], innocent in white. She was clearly angry. She played it like Odile, in black. She wore bright red nail enamel, which we had never seen her do before. She was saying, 'Let's be wicked tonight!'"