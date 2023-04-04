Eat Your Heart Out By Looking Back on the Most Iconic Celebrity Revenge Dresses of All-Time

Lately she's been dressing for revenge.
Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix has clearly been listening to Taylor Swift's "Vigilante Shit" following her shocking split from her co-star Tom Sandoval, because, in the wake of "Scandoval," the SURver came ready to, well, serve when she arrived at the season 10 reunion show. After her look was first teased by Andy Cohen, Ariana delivered on her off-camera promise to make Tom's "eyes bleed" when Bravo released the first image of Ariana on Apr. 3, which proved vengeance was definitely on the menu and it was red-hot.
Ariana is hardly the first celebrity to make headlines for the outfit they chose to wear for a major public outing following a high-profile breakup, the Bravo star joining an elite sartorial club that includes Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon and Mariah Carey. And, of course, the original look that started it all: Princess Diana's iconic little black dress that proved sometimes an outfit can say a thousand words.
Let's look back on all of these red carpet moments that prove revenge is a dish best served
cold bold...
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)