Justine Bateman’s Message on Aging Gracefully Is Beyond Refreshing

Justine Bateman has found satisfaction.

One week after getting candid about why she decided to forgo cosmetic treatments and age naturally, the Family Ties alum further explained her philosophy on aging. And this includes her thoughts on why others may not be as inclined to take a natural approach.

"I think it's about fear," Justine said during an April 3 appearance on Today. "Everyone has a completion to this sentence, 'I'm afraid that if people think I look old, than therefore...' And for different people it's different things. Some are afraid they'll lose their job or never get a job, or not get a mate, or no one is going to listen to them."

The 57-year-old explained that she feels these fears have existed long "before your face started changing," and she suggests diving into that fear and conquering it before opting for cosmetic work.

"It's an opportunity to take care of that fear," she continued. "So it's not leading you around by the nose and making you make other decisions that take you off track."