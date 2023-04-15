How Botox Re-Shaped the Face of Beauty

Watch : Blac Chyna & More Celebrities Who REVERSED Their Plastic Surgery

Nothing has changed the face of mankind quite like Botox.

It's safe to say that the original injectable, first introduced to the market in 1989, has not only re-shaped society's beauty ideals but revolutionized the skincare industry with its ability to interrupt the aging process, giving people a youthful appearance—at least to the naked eye.

"It's really helped people look and feel younger," Dr. Rahi Sarbaziha, a board-certified integrative medicine doctor and aesthetics specialist, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "It's given us a different standard of what beauty is, and when you compare someone from the 1950s vs. someone from 2023, 40-year-olds look drastically different."

And the demand for Botox isn't slowing down, as it continues to be the number one minimally-invasive cosmetic treatment doctors administer, according to a 2022 statistics report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

But how did Botox earn its top ranking? Well, it's gone through its own nips and tucks over the years, with many transformations of its medical and aesthetic capabilities since it was discovered in the early 1960s that it could temporarily paralyze the muscles.