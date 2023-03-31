Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Juror Addresses Whether Her Fame Affected Verdict Decision

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow SPEAKS OUT After Victory in Court Case

A juror who sat in Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is breaking her silence.

On March 30, the Goop mogul was found not at fault for a collision on a ski slope at a Utah resort in 2016. After the jury ruled that Terry Sanderson—who alleged in his lawsuit against Paltrow that she had skied into him—was "100 percent" at fault in the accident, the actress was awarded $1 in damages as she requested in her countersuit against the retired optometrist.

Now, Samantha Imrie—known as juror No. 11 in the trial—is breaking down how the jury ultimately sided with Paltrow.

Recalling how the entire legal proceeding was "little shocking to me," Imrie told ABC News in an interview published March 31, "We did have a unanimous decision."

Though Imrie did change her opinion multiple times throughout the trial, the 31-year-old said she found Paltrow's testimony to be believable, even after taking her acting career into account.