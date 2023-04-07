Inside the Legendary Style of Grease, Including Olivia Newton-John's Favorite Look

Despite literally being sewn into the tight-fitting bottoms, Olivia didn't let it restrict her memorable performance of "You're the One That I Want."

After all, the all-black vixen look—which mirrors the T-Birds' uniform—marks a pivotal moment in the film and encapsulates the emancipation of her character. From the hot number to the teased-out curls and look-at-me-makeup, this showcases Sandy's metamorphosis into a good girl gone bad.

"Olivia Newton-John couldn't wait to get into the sexy spandex," the costume designer revealed to Stylist U.K. in 2012. "She hated the goody-goody look Sandy has to wear. When she came out in those tight black spandex pants, the way she walked, the way she behaved—it completely changed."

Olivia echoed similar sentiments in her 2018 autobiography, Don't Stop Believin', while discussing the dichotomy of playing two Sandys.

"Sandy #2 was deliciously wild," she wrote, "and there was a great buildup of excitement inside me to finally bring her to life."

While the risqué look proves Sandy's willingness to change, there's also an underlying message that the times are evolving.

The daring design represents the start of a new fashion era, as the rigid style of the 1950s slowly begins to fade. Additionally, that same idea was happening IRL when the film premiered in 1978, with the bohemian trend of the '70s going out of style and the 1980s ushering in a new wave of strong makeup, perm hairstyles and body-hugging fashion. Think: Olivia's 1981 hit song "Physical" and the skintight music video looks.