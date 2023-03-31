Pete Davidson Shares Exactly How Many Women He's Dated in the Last 10 Years

Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson addressed his dating history in a candid podcast interview. Find out what he really thinks about all the attention surrounding his love life.

By Mike Vulpo Mar 31, 2023 5:29 PMTags
PodcastCelebritiesPete Davidson
Watch: Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pack on PDA in Hawaii

Pete Davidson isn't one to kiss and tell.

But when he started dating celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, the Saturday Night Live alum found himself to be the talk of the tabloids.

"I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people," the 29-year-old shared on the March 30 episode of the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast. "I don't think it's interesting."

Rather, while working in and around Hollywood for more than a decade, he's met some special people.

"In 10 years, I've dated 12 people," he explained. "I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

Instead of Pete sharing every relationship milestone on social media, the comedian tried his best to keep his life private.

photos
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders' Daytona 500 Date

"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?" he said. "And these people that I've dated, I met them at work. I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that's how it happened."

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

Which is essentially how he met girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, who was his co-star in the horror film Bodies Bodies Bodies.

And today, after leaving Saturday Night Live in May 2022 after eight seasons, he's focused on acting and being more thoughtful about how he opens up about his personal life.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hairdo in Rare Pic

2

What Gwyneth Paltrow Said to Man Who Sued Her After Ski Crash Verdict

3

Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Calls Out Divorce Drama in "abcdefu" Cover

"I'm very grateful and I wouldn't change a f--king decision I've made," he said. "I'm not mad at anyone. I don't hold anything on anyone. I think everyone's just trying their best and that's just how I'm trying to live my life. It's a hard thing to navigate."

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Reveals New Hairdo in Rare Pic

2

What Gwyneth Paltrow Said to Man Who Sued Her After Ski Crash Verdict

3

Kelly Clarkson Seemingly Calls Out Divorce Drama in "abcdefu" Cover

4

Pete Davidson Shares Exactly How Many Women He’s Dated in 10 Years

5

Mama June’s Daughter Chickadee Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer at 28