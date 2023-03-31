Pete Davidson Shares Exactly How Many Women He's Dated in the Last 10 Years

Watch : Pete Davidson & Chase Sui Wonders Pack on PDA in Hawaii

Pete Davidson isn't one to kiss and tell.

But when he started dating celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale, the Saturday Night Live alum found himself to be the talk of the tabloids.

"I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people," the 29-year-old shared on the March 30 episode of the Real Ones With Jon Berthnal podcast. "I don't think it's interesting."

Rather, while working in and around Hollywood for more than a decade, he's met some special people.

"In 10 years, I've dated 12 people," he explained. "I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

Instead of Pete sharing every relationship milestone on social media, the comedian tried his best to keep his life private.