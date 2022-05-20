Pete Davidson Expected to Leave Saturday Night Live After 8 Seasons

Watch : Pete Davidson Jokes About Kim Kardashian's Ex Kanye West

Live From New York, it's some major SNL casting news.

Pete Davidson, who has been a cast member on the sketch series since 2014, will leave after the this season's finale on May 21, according to Variety.

Questions about Davidson's future on the show arose with the announcement of his upcoming Peacock series Bupkis, which will be a fictionalized version of Davidson's real life (think Curb Your Enthusiasm) and co-stars Edie Falco as Davidson's mom.

The show marks Davidson's first regular television gig since joining the cast of Saturday Night Live when he was just 20 years old. At the time, he came the show's first cast member to be born in the '90s and one of the youngest cast members in the illustrious history of the show.

The writing about Davidson's departure has been on the wall for a while. In February, he missed an episode of the show to film horror movie The Home. He also starred in the 2020 film The King of Staten Island, a semi-autobiographical film he wrote with Judd Apatow and Dave Sirus.