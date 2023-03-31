Here's What Gwyneth Paltrow Said to Man Who Sued Her After Ski Crash Verdict Was Revealed

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow WINS Utah Ski Crash Trial & Is Granted $1 in Damages

The last day of Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial has the internet buzzing—but not in the way you'd think.

On March 30, a jury in Park City, Utah, found Terry Sanderson "100 percent" at fault for a 2016 skiing accident involving himself and the Goop mogul. After Paltrow—who denied Sanderson's claim that she had skiied into him in a countersuit—was told that she could leave the courtroom following the verdict, the 50-year-old got up from her seat, crossed behind the retired optometrist on her way to the door and leaned in to whisper something in his ear.

The brief exchange quickly went viral on social media, with many making memes to speculate what was said.

So, what did Paltrow tell Sanderson? A source on site told E! News the Oscar winner said, "I wish you well."

And shortly after her exit, Paltrow released a statement to E! News with her thoughts on her legal victory. "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," she said. "I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."