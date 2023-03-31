Gwyneth Paltrow Speaks Out After Court Victory in Ski Crash Case

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow WINS Utah Ski Crash Trial & Is Granted $1 in Damages

Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking her silence on her 2016 ski crash trial verdict.

Shortly after a jury in Park City, Utah, found that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson was "100 percent" at fault for the accident, the Goop mogul said in a statement to E! News on March 30, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."

Her attorney, Steve Owens, added in a statement of his own, "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in—this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."

Paltrow's legal saga first began in January 2019, when Sanderson filed a lawsuit against her for injuries he sustained in a collision on a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort in Utah. In his filing, obtained by E! News, Sanderson accused Paltrow of crashing into him while skiing, which he said caused him to suffer "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other injuries."