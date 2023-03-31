Gwyneth Paltrow Speaks Out After Court Victory in Ski Crash Case

Gwyneth Paltrow is breaking her silence on her 2016 ski crash trial verdict.
Shortly after a jury in Park City, Utah, found that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson was "100 percent" at fault for the accident, the Goop mogul said in a statement to E! News on March 30, "I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity. I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case."
Her attorney, Steve Owens, added in a statement of his own, "We are pleased with this unanimous outcome and appreciate the judge and jury's thoughtful handling of the case. Gwyneth has a history of advocating for what she believes in—this situation was no different and she will continue to stand up for what is right."
Paltrow's legal saga first began in January 2019, when Sanderson filed a lawsuit against her for injuries he sustained in a collision on a beginner-level slope at Deer Valley Resort in Utah. In his filing, obtained by E! News, Sanderson accused Paltrow of crashing into him while skiing, which he said caused him to suffer "a brain injury, four broken ribs and other injuries."
In February 2019, the Oscar winner countersued Sanderson, claiming that he was the one who "plowed into her back" and accused him of taking legal action "in an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth." She stated in her countersuit that she was suing for "only symbolic damages in the amount of $1, plus her costs and attorneys' fees to defend this meritless claim."
During the eight-day trial, Paltrow took the stand and denied Sanderson's claims. The Oscar winner said in her testimony that she briefly thought she was being sexually assaulted during the crash, though later clarified that she was not accusing Sanderson of such.
"Two skis came between my skis, forcing my legs apart, and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise," she recalled of the moment before the crash. "So my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, 'Is this a practical joke? Is someone, like, doing something perverted? This is really, really strange.'"
During her testimony, Paltrow also said the ski trip was particularly significant for herself and now-husband Brad Falchuk. As the 40-year-old explained, "[This] was the first time Brad and I were introducing our kids and doing something together as to see if we could blend families."
Though Paltrow's daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16—who she shares with ex Chris Martin—were initially scheduled to testify, their depositions were read aloud in court instead after scheduling conflicts prevented them from appearing in person. Falchuk was not called to the stand.
The jury granted Paltrow her requested damages of $1 in their verdict.
E! News has reached out to Sanderson's attorney for comment but hasn't heard back.