Riverdale's Camila Mendes Channels Kim Kardashian as She Pokes Fun at Final Season

Seven seasons in, and we're still keeping up with the Lodges.
While Riverdale has always been known for throwing everything at the wall, the season six finale threw its CW audience for a serious loop—a time-loop, that is. In fact, series star Camila Mendes celebrated the show's final season premiere by poking fun at their consistently bizarre plotlines.
"I think there's days where I feel like I know it all, and then I wake up the next morning and I'm like, 'Wait, none of that made sense,'" Camila lip-synced in her March 29 TikTok video, quoting Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Then later I'll feel like, 'Oh, wait, it's all clicking.' And then it's not."
She provided a caption over the clip, reading, "Keeping up with the plot of Riverdale."
In the season seven premiere, Veronica, Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the rest of the comic book characters have finally found themselves in the 1950s.
@camimendes
final season premieres tonight and yEs OuR sHoW iS sTiLL gOinG get over ittttt? Wait None Of That Makes Sense feat RySic - Ry
In addition to the TikTok video, Camila, Lili and co-stars Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan all shared behind-the-scenes looks from the time-jump episode, which included plenty of retro fashion and a characteristic amount of blood.
Madelaine's Instagram post was the most personal, offering fans, as she put it, "a small taste of the ruckus on set in honor of our final season."
Lili previously revealed she "shed a few tears" while wrapping up the final season six years after its January 2017 debut.
"It's overwhelming to think that an end is coming to our crazy little show," she wrote on Instagram in December. "I'm so grateful to be where [I am] today. I'm thankful for Riverdale, for my fans, for my dear Betty, and for the family I've made through this experience."
See how the Riverdale story concludes, Wednesdays on The CW.