Riverdale's Camila Mendes Channels Kim Kardashian as She Pokes Fun at Final Season

Watch : Riverdale's Final Season Premiere - Exclusive Sneak Peek

Seven seasons in, and we're still keeping up with the Lodges.

While Riverdale has always been known for throwing everything at the wall, the season six finale threw its CW audience for a serious loop—a time-loop, that is. In fact, series star Camila Mendes celebrated the show's final season premiere by poking fun at their consistently bizarre plotlines.

"I think there's days where I feel like I know it all, and then I wake up the next morning and I'm like, 'Wait, none of that made sense,'" Camila lip-synced in her March 29 TikTok video, quoting Kim Kardashian from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "Then later I'll feel like, 'Oh, wait, it's all clicking.' And then it's not."

She provided a caption over the clip, reading, "Keeping up with the plot of Riverdale."